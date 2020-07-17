Live Updates

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism, said PM

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: “India has actively supported the work of UN Economic and Social Council”, said PM Modi at UN ECOSOC Session 2020
    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation, said PM Modi

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind, said PM

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals, said PM Modi

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN’s development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda, said PM Modi
    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown, said PM Narendra Modi at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) Session, 2020, via video conference

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council Session, 2020, via video conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually delivered a keynote address at the valedictory session of High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC ) in New York. He was speaking along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Also Read - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas' to Help India Reach Agenda 2030: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC

The theme of this year’s High-level Segment is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”. Also Read - CBSE X, XII Result 2020: 'Never Lose Hope,' PM Narendra Modi Extends Confidence to Class 10, 12 Students

Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, this session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods. Also Read - India, EU Partnership Significant For Peace, Stability of The World, Says PM Modi

This will be the first opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to address the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, for the term 2021-22.

The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016.

