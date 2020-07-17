

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually delivered a keynote address at the valedictory session of High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC ) in New York. He was speaking along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Also Read - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas' to Help India Reach Agenda 2030: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC

The theme of this year’s High-level Segment is “Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”. Also Read - CBSE X, XII Result 2020: 'Never Lose Hope,' PM Narendra Modi Extends Confidence to Class 10, 12 Students

Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, this session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods. Also Read - India, EU Partnership Significant For Peace, Stability of The World, Says PM Modi

This will be the first opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to address the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, for the term 2021-22.

The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016.

