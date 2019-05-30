New Delhi: Narendra Modi along with his council of ministers will take oath for a second consecutive term at 7 PM on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to them in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reports claimed that over 5,600 guests are expected grace the ceremony at the forecourt, generally used for ceremonial receptions for visiting heads of state and heads of government. Besides, Indian political leaders, the who’s who of the country from Bollywood superstars Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan, sports legends PT Usha to Rahul Dravid, business honchos Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata have been invited at the function.

Let’s take a look at the high-profile guest list expected to grace the event this evening.

Indian politicos

Top opposition leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi have confirmed their attendance.

CMs of several states have also been invited at the high-profile event. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and newly-elected Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to turn up at the event.

Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier agreed to attend the ceremony, denied the invite to protest allegations of political murders in West Bengal while Bagel cited prior engagements.. Patnaik denied the invitation but sent warm wishes to the PM.

International leaders:

Leaders of the BIMSTEC member states ( Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan) have been invited for the ceremony. Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli and Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering are likely to take part in the event.

However, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina won’t attend the event due to her scheduled trip to East Asia from May 28. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq is expected to attend the ceremony on behalf of Hasina.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, president of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, president of Myanmar U Win Myint, prime minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, special envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach have confirmed their attendance.

NDA leaders:

Top NDA leaders, including JD-U chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK’s K Palaniswami, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and NPP’s Conrad Sangma are likely to be present at the event.

Family of Pulwama Attack Martyrs, deceased BJP workers

The family members of some Pulwama attack martyrs are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Mamata Biswas, mother of a Pulwama terror attack martyr from West Bengal is expected to present at the event.

There is another martyr from Bengal named Bablu Santra, who hailed from Howrah, but it is was not immediately known if his kin will be attending PM Modi and his Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony later in the day today.

40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the February 14 attack in south Kashmir which was engineered by Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Besides, the family members of BJP workers, who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal have also been invited.

Business honchos

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and Ajay Piramal have been invited for the event. Iinternational tycoons John Chambers and Bill Gates have also been extended invitation.

Sports legends:

Former sprinter PT Usha, cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the personalities expected to be present.

Bollywood stars

Celebs from Bollywood fraternity Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Bhansali, Karan Johar and Rajnikanth, have reportedly confirmed their attendance.

” It’s a very important day for India & the people of the country. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this ceremony. We should not have false expectation from anybody or ourselves. We should keep doing our job putting right foot forward,”Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra told reporters.