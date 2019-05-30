





New Delhi: Countdown begins for the historic ceremony wherein Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be graced by over 5600 guests, including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and Business honchos. Besides, families of Pulwama attack martyrs and BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in poll-related violence will also mark their attendance at the mega event.

Several BJP leaders earlier confirmed that they have received calls from BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) urging them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence – 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and be ‘present’ during the oath-taking ceremony.

Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur, Nitin Gadkari Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ramesh Pokhariya Nishank are among several other leaders who received the call.

Though, the saffron party refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani hinted at Shah becoming part of Modi sarkar. “Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers”, Vaghani tweeted. Apart from Shah, former foreign secretary, S Jaishankar is also expected to be part of new governemnt.

Ahead of government formation, Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last 48 hours. In the morning, before sending the final list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi held a final round of consultations with the BJP president to give shape to his council of ministers.