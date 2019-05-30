New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term in just a few hours. Amid the buzz over on the names of the ministers who will be a part of the Modi Cabinet, another thing that is creating a buzz all over is ‘Dal Raisina’. (Live updates on PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony)

'Dal Raisina' will be served to the guests at the dinner which will be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind following the swearing-in ceremony.

It is a dish which was introduced by Machindra Kasture, the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was chosen by former president Pratibha Patil.

‘Dal Raisina’ requires a time period of approximately six to eight hours to cook, claimed Kasture. However, the current Rashtrapati Bhavan chef Monty Saini said that it takes 48 hours to cook the dish and it is being cooked since Tuesday to be able to be served to the visiting dignitaries.

The ‘dal’ has a velvety texture and is flavoured with mild spices. It also found a place in the menu during former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle’s visit to India during Republic Day celebrations in 2015, a report claimed.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries.

There will be light snacks for the guests attending the swearing-in ceremony like ‘Paneer Tikka’. The dinner will be hosted by the president for about 40 guests. It will begin at 9 pm.