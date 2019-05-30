New Delhi: Narendra Modi took oath of office and secrecy as Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. While Amit Shah was inducted in the Cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari among others were re-inducted in the Council of Ministers.

Here is the List of Council of Ministers in Modi Cabinet:

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) Rajnath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari DV Sadananda Gowda Nirmala Sitharaman Ramvilas Paswan Narendra Singh Tomar Ravi Shankar Prasad Harsimrat Kaur Badal Thawar Chand Gehlot S Jaishankar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Arjun Munda Smriti Irani Dr Harshvardhan Prakash Javadekar Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Pralhad Joshi Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey Dr Arvind Ganpat Sawant Giriraj Singh Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Santosh Kumar Gangwar Rao Inderjit Singh Shripad Naik Dr Jitendra Singh Kiren Rijiju Prahlad Singh Patel Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Manukh Lal Mandaviya Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste Ashwini Kumar Choubey Arjun Ram Meghwal VK Singh Krishan Pal Gurjar Raosaheb Danve G Kishan Reddy Parshottam Rupala Ramdas Athawale Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Babul Supriyo Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Anurag Thakur Suresh Angadi Nityanand Rai Rattan Lal Kataria V Muraleedharan Renuka Singh Saruta Som Parkash Rameswar Teli Pratap Chandra Sarangi Kailash Choudhary Debasree Chaudhuri

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries.