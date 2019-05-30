New Delhi: Narendra Modi took oath of office and secrecy as Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. While Amit Shah was inducted in the Cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari among others were re-inducted in the Council of Ministers.

Here is the List of Council of Ministers in Modi Cabinet:

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister)
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
DV Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Dr Harshvardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
Dr Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
 
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Naik
Dr Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
Raj Kumar Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Manukh Lal Mandaviya
 
Minister of State
 
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
VK Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Raosaheb Danve
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Anurag Thakur
Suresh Angadi
Nityanand Rai
Rattan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Parkash
Rameswar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhuri

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries.