PM Modi To Release 15th Instalment Of PM KISAN Scheme On 15 November

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has developed a mobile application with the feature of facial authentication-based e-KYC which can be used by the farmers.

The total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme is expected to cross well over Rs 2.80 lakh crore. (Image: pmkisan.gov.in)

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas And PM-KISAN Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and release the 15th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme at Birsa College, Khunti, Jharkhand on 15 November 2023. The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated every year to recognize the efforts of the tribals in the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of national pride, valour, and hospitality. The event will be broadcast by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR Institutes, State Agricultural Universities, PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and Common Service Centers (CSCs) across the country.

In the 15th installment, over 8 crore farmers will receive an amount of more than Rs 18,000 crore released by the Prime Minister by click of a button on 15 November. The total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme is expected to cross well over Rs 2.80 lakh crore. This financial assistance will support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer schemes and it initiates policy actions for an inclusive and productive agricultural sector. It was launched on 24 February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status.

For the release of the 15th installment, eKYC and seeding of Aadhaar with active bank accounts are mandatory to ensure that the benefit is released to the genuine beneficiaries directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts without any involvement of middlemen. To facilitate the farmers in doing the eKYC in PM KISAN, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has developed a mobile application with the feature of facial authentication-based e-KYC which can be used by the farmers to complete their own eKYC and can also assist 100 other farmers in their neighbourhood to complete e-KYC from the comfort of their homes. This is the first mobile app that uses the facial authentication feature in any benefit transfer scheme of the Government of India. This Mobile App is very easy to use and is easily available for download on the Google Play store.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has also launched a PM-KISAN AI Chatbot (Kisan e-Mitra), which will provide the farmers with a one-stop solution for their grievances related to the PM-KISAN scheme. Integrated with Bhashini, the chatbot offers support in local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Bengali, and English through voice and text assistance. These technological solutions aim to address general queries and grievances raised by the beneficiaries promptly and effectively. The Chatbot enables farmers to obtain answers to all their scheme-related questions, providing them with accurate and timely information.

