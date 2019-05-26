New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 PM, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath to Narendra Modi and other Union Council of Ministers on the same day.

“The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.M.,” a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA on Saturday.

He was on Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

President Kovind had on Friday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet. The President had accepted the resignation of PM Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until the formation of a new government.

In the general election, Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.