New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for his second term along with his new council of ministers on May 30 at 7 PM, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm,” an official communique said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the ceremony will be attended by some world leaders. Modi had stunned everyone during 2014 swearing-in when he had called SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

17th Lok Sabha

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha may start from June 6 and last till June 15, sources said Sunday. The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of the country, they said.

New Cabinet

Meanwhile, names of the ministers who would join Modi in his second innings is yet to be disclosed, though there has been speculation about some new members expected to join the council, including from states like West Bengal that played a key role in the BJP’s massive victory in the just-held Lok Sabha elections.

BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK are likely to be part of the new government, sources said.

A JD(U) leader said the Bihar party expects at least one Cabinet berth in the government which will be sworn in on May 30. The party may also get one more berth in the Council of Ministers.

Many leaders are of the view that most key members of the previous dispensation will be retained.

Will Arun Jaitley be part of the new cabinet?

There has been speculation that Arun Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio in the previous government, may opt out due to health reasons but people close to him have insisted that he has been doing well after undergoing treatment. However, on the government on Sunday stepped in to insist that reports regarding his health condition are false and baseless.

“Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley’s health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering,” its principal spokesperson Sitanshu Kar tweeted. (Read the full story here)