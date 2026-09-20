Modi government takes firm stand on US Sanctions Bill, says “India does not act under pressure from any country”

Addressing India’s growing energy needs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that energy security remains a key priority for the country. He stressed that the government is committed to ensuring a steady and affordable supply of fuel for the people.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh took a stern and clear position on questions related to the sanctions being imposed on Russia by Western countries and their possible impact on India. Singh retaliated that the Modi government will continue to pursue its independent foreign policy without bowing to any external pressure, with the interests of the people remaining the government’s top priority.

“The people of India are our government’s first priority. We will take every necessary step to ensure the economic strength and stability of our country and its citizens. India follows an independent foreign policy; we do not become part of any bloc at the behest of another country. Instead, we act solely in our national interest,” the Minister of State for External Affairs said.

On India’s position regarding import tariffs imposed by foreign countries, he said that tariffs being imposed in an unfair manner are completely unjustified and that India will not make decisions under anyone’s pressure.

Affordable Energy Supply to Remain a Priority

While talking about India’s raising energy requirements, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the energy security remains a key concern for India. The government is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and affordable supply of fuel to the people.

He said India will continue to source energy from those suppliers that prove commercially beneficial, practical and affordable for the country.

‘Appeasement never pays’: Congress jabs govt as US passes Russia sanctions bill

After the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose steep tariffs on Russia’s trading partners in oil and gas, saying appeasement has never paid and will never pay, the Congress took a swipe at the Modi government.

The opposition party also demanded that the government clarify its stance on the issue at the earliest, and ensure India’s energy security is not sacrificed. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday and will now go to Trump to be signed into law.

The bill seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia’s leadership and energy sector, but also on the “shadow fleet” of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries. It also seeks to authorise Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as additional sanctions on Iran.

Reacting to the passage of the bill, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said on X, “Appeasement has never paid and will never pay.”