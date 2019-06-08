Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a victory rally in Kalpetta of Wayanad district, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country and lies to win the election.

“At the national level, we’re fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison, I’m using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country. He uses lies to win the election,” said Rahul.

According to Rahul Gandhi, Modi represents the worst sentiments of this country. He represents anger, hatred, insecurity and lies.

He said that even though he belongs to the Congress party, the doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.

Gandhi will be in Wayanad, starting this afternoon till Sunday to meet citizens and workers of the Congress party. He will attend over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days.

Gandhi became the Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency for the first time after he lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded general elections.

Incidentally, PM Modi was also in Kerala today and offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur in Thrissur.