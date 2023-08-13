Home

News

India

NaMo vs RaGa: Who’s More Popular On Social Media? BJP And Congress Share Data

NaMo vs RaGa: Who’s More Popular On Social Media? BJP And Congress Share Data

Both the Congress and the BJP presented comparative data indicating the level of engagement with the social media accounts of Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi, aiming to demonstrate the popularity of their respective party leaders.

PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi Who’s More Popular On Social Media.

New Delhi: Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again came face to face, and this time the war of words was related to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media platforms.

Trending Now

The grand-old-party shared screenshots on Saturday showing viewership on Sansad TV’s YouTube channel and claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament speech was watched by more viewers than PM Modi’s.

The party released comparative data of tweets of Gandhi and PM Modi to proof their claim. According to Congress’s social media team, Rahul Gandhi’s last 30 tweets got as many as 48.13 million impressions, while the Prime Minister’s recent 30 tweets got only 21.59 million impressions. The party stated that the data was compared yesterday.

However, the BJP promptly responded to the claims. The saffron party also share data claiming that PM Modi is the winner in comparison of engagements on social media platforms.

According to the saffron party, PM Modi’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) recorded approx 79.9 lakh engagements in the past one month, Rahul’s account received approximately 23.43 lakh engagements.

The BJP further stated that PM the Prime Minister’s Facebook account received approximately 57.89 lakh engagements in the past one month, while Congress former chief’s account had approximately 28.38 lakh engagements.

The party went on and claimed that PM Modi is ahead in the popularity race. It stated that PM Modi’s Facebook account received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year, while Rahul’s account received approximately 1.88 crore engagements.

The BJP also shared viewership gained by the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the last one month, PM Modi’s YouTube channel gained approximately 25.46 crore views while Gandhi’s channel gained approx. 4.82 crore views, the saffron party claimed.

In this year so far, PM Modi’s YouTube channel gained approximately 75.79 crore views while Rahul Gandhi’s account gained approximately 25.38 Crore views, the BJP said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party attached screenshots showing Instagram accounts of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

By showing screenshots, the BJP claimed that data “speak for themselves about viewership numbers”.

Talking about the Monsoon Session, both houses witnessed a brawl between the Opposition’s India bloc and BJP MPs regarding the Manipur violence. During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi stated that the BJP-led central government ‘killed India in Manipur’. In response, PM Modi assured the House that peace would be restored in the state, addressing the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

The Lok Sabha initiated the no-confidence debate on August 8, and it was defeated on August 10 after the Prime Minister’s reply. Notably, this was the second time the NDA government faced a no-confidence motion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES