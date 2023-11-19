PM Modi Welcomes Legendary British Rock Artist Mick Jagger To India: Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to a post by music legend Mick Jagger.

Jagger’s career has spanned over six decades and he has been widely described as one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock music.

Mick Jagger In India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to a post by music legend Mick Jagger who posted about his happiness for being in India. The Prime Minister, making reference to some of his famous songs replied on X: “‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming…”

Trending Now

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming… https://t.co/UXKH529mu5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2023

You may like to read

Earlier, Mick Jagger had posted on X: Thanks India Got away from it all here! धन्यवाद और नमस्ते भारत। रोज़ के कामों से दूर; इधर आकर मुझे बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई। । आप सबको बहुत प्यार के साथ, मिक Thanks India Got away from it all here! Thanks and Hello India. Away from daily chores; I felt very happy to come here. , With much love to you all, Mick।

Thanks India

Got away from it all here! धन्यवाद और नमस्ते भारत। रोज़ के कामों से दूर; इधर आकर मुझे बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई। । आप सबको बहुत प्यार के साथ, मिक। pic.twitter.com/GckJky0RFL — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 17, 2023

Who Is Mick Jagger

Sir Michael Philip Jagger, popularly known as Mick Jagger, is an English singer, songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and dancer. The most prominent and loved role he essayed has been being the frontman and one of the founder members of the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones.

Jagger’s career has spanned over six decades and he has been widely described as one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock music.

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones band was formed in London in 1962. Active across seven decades, they are one of the most popular and enduring bands of the rock era. In the early 1960s, the band pioneered the gritty, rhythmically driven sound that came to define hard rock. Their first stable line-up consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.