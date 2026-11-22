PM Modi hails CM Yogi for attending Lucknow event hours after mother’s last rites

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the ruling party appears set to intensify its attack on the Samajwadi Party, with its leaders repeatedly accusing the previous government of allowing lawlessness to prevail during its tenure.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/narendra-modi-yogi-adityanath-uttar-pradesh-up-chief-minister-panchur-uttarakhand-savitri-devi-lucknow-event-assembly-elections-8546975/ Copy

PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Yogi Adityanath’s commitment towards his official duties as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister attended the National Skill Development Convocation Ceremony in Lucknow on Saturday evening, hours after participating in the last rites of his mother in Haridwar. Savitri Devi, 91, passed away at her native village Panchur in Uttarakhand on Friday.

“The Yogi government has transformed the state into an expressway state that boasts of multiple airports, universities, a booming tourism industry, manufacturing and of course the Brahmos missiles being developed in UP, which gave nightmares to the enemy during Operation Sindoor,” the PM said.

He also referred to the improved law and order in UP and recalled a conversation with a working woman in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency to back it. “During a factory inauguration in Varanasi, I remember a woman who worked there telling me that now she returns home comfortably even at 11 pm,” he said while reminding the masses of how things were in the past (before 2017).

Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh:

Law and order was a major plank on which the BJP won the 2017 UP polls against the Samajwadi Party. Despite winning two back-to-back terms, the issue still dominates BJP’s poll narrative. Ahead of the 2027 UP polls, the ruling party again looks to step up the offensive, with its leaders consistently targeting the Samajwadi Party over alleged lawlessness that prevailed during their tenure.

“Under Yogi ji’s leadership, the BJP government has instilled a sense of security (among the masses). This feeling, along with trust that it will usher in prosperity, is what will create a Viksit Bharat,” the PM said.

The chief minister received the news of his mother’s demise while addressing a public programme in Gorakhpur on Friday and had left for his family’s village home in Uttarakhand only after the event was over.

Yogi Adityanath Arrives At Skill Development Convocation

On Saturday, Adityanath’s arrival at the Skill Development Convocation stage was greeted with a warm applause. “He was very close to his mother. Yet, he overcame personal grief as he dashed down to Lucknow to fulfil his commitments as the state’s chief minister hours after attending his mother’s last rites,” said a bureaucrat.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary mentioned this at the outset.

“First, I would like to express my gratitude to the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. Even during this difficult time, he decided to be present here for the event and, in doing so, has demonstrated before us all an excellent example of commitment towards one’s duty,” said Chaudhary, whose party Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will contest the 2027 UP polls as BJP ally.

(With PTI Inputs)