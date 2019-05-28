New Delhi: As India has decided not to invite Imran Khan for Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Pakistan said that Narendra Modi’s ‘internal politics’ does not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

“His (Prime Minister Modi’s) entire focus (during the election campaign) was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative (soon). India’s internal politics did not permit him to extend an invitation,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while reacting to reports that India has not invited Pakistan Prime Minister Khan to Prime Minister Modi’s oath ceremony.

He added,”A meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.”

Qureshi’s statement comes a day after government of India announced that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a member of the regional grouping. The BIMSTEC member states are – Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan.

“Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony on May 30. This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a statement issued by MEA said.

It added, “The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited.”

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union council of ministers on Thursday at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.