New Delhi: PM Modi’s net worth has seen an increase this year as compared to last year, the PMO stated while making the asset declaration of the Prime Minister as of June 30, 2020. While the Prime Minister’s wealth has witnessed an increase of nearly Rs 36 lakh from Rs 2.49 crore last year to Rs 2.85 crore this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s net worth has declined due to the volatility in the share market and poor market sentiment. Also Read - PM Modi Calls For Speedy Testing, Continued Vigilance Against COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the PMO’s declaration, the Prime Minister’s assets have primarily increased due to bank deposits of around Rs 3.3 lakh and returns on safe investments worth Rs 33 lakh during 2019. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Gets Slightly Richer, HM Amit Shah Poorer As Per Assets Declaration

By the end of June 2020, PM Modi had only Rs 31,450 as cash in hand and a bank balance of Rs 3,38,173 and had Bank Fixed Deposit and MOD balance of Rs 1,60,28,939 at SBI Gandhinagar NSC branch. Also Read - PM Modi Launches Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme, Calls it 'Historic Move' Towards Rural Transformation

The declarations also revealed that the Prime Minister has no loans, no personal vehicle on his name. However, he possesses four gold rings, weighing approximately 45 grams and is valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. Besides, he jointly owns a plot in Sector-1 in Gandhinagar, measuring 3,531 square feet, with three other joint owners, each having an equal share of 25 percent.

On the other hand, Union Minister Amit Shah’s wealth has declined from to Rs 32.3 crore to Rs 28.63 crore. Shah owns 10 immovable properties in Gujarat which are worth Rs 13.56 crore. As per the PMO declarations, these properties owned by him and shared inheritance from his mother are worth Rs 13.56 crore.

As per the reports, the home minister has only Rs 15,814 as cash in hand. Besides, he possesses jewelry worth Rs 44.47 lakh. He has Rs 1.04 crore in bank balance and insurance, pension policies worth Rs 13.47 lakh, Rs 2.79 lakh in fixed deposit schemes. He has liabilities worth Rs 15.77 lakh. The net worth of his wife, Sonal Amit Shah, also fell marginally from Rs 9 crore last year to Rs 8.53 crore.