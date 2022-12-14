Narendra Modi’s Secret To Success Revealed, Has Been With Him Since 2002 Victory

PM Modi addressed the program and shared his memories related to Swami Maharaj.

Narendra Modi’s Secret: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the inauguration ceremony of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During this, PM Modi addressed the program and shared his memories related to Swami Maharaj. In his address, PM Modi told how special Swami Maharaj was to him. He also told about the pen with which he has been signing since the 2002 elections.

Prime Minister Modi said, “When I was a candidate from Rajkot during the 2002 election campaign, I had received a pen of two saints, in which it was written that Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji has requested you to sign your papers with this pen. Do it. Since then, I used it till Kashi.”

Let us tell you that in 2002, Prime Minister Modi reached the assembly by winning from Rajkot seat in Gujarat. At the same time, he contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2014 from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and won. After this, in 2019 also the people of Kashi sent him to the Lok Sabha.