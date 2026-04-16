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Nari Shakti Vandan act to reshape politics, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at FICCI FLO event

Nari Shakti Vandan act to reshape politics, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at FICCI FLO event

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta talks about good governance, connectivity, and women's participation for the transformation of the development landscape.

Nari Shakti Vandan act to reshape politics, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at FICCI FLO event

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is in Coimbatore for campaigning during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Thursday addressed a gathering at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO), where she spoke in detail on key issues including women’s empowerment, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, delimitation and governance. She said that ensuring adequate political representation for women is essential not only for strengthening democracy but also for accelerating overall social development.

Nari Shakti Vandan Act: A landmark reform

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a transformative step in India’s political framework. The Act provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. She expressed concern over the current levels of representation, noting that women continue to remain underrepresented. She said that unless women are given adequate opportunities, their voices cannot be effectively reflected in policymaking. “Thirty-three per cent representation will enable women to come forward, articulate their concerns and raise societal issues more effectively,” she said.

Delimitation: Enhancing representation, not reducing population

Clarifying concerns around delimitation, the Chief Minister said that misconceptions were being spread about the process. She explained that delimitation does not mean reducing population, but involves redrawing constituency boundaries in line with demographic changes. She said that just as a growing family reorganises its living space, nations and states must periodically restructure constituencies in accordance with population growth. This, she noted, would increase the number of representatives and allow them to focus more effectively on local issues.

Good governance and infrastructure: Pillars of development

Rekha Gupta said that the pace of development in any state depends on the priorities and policies of its government. She highlighted the roles of the Centre, state governments and local bodies, stressing that coordinated efforts are essential to deliver better services to citizens. She identified connectivity, cleanliness and ease of doing business as key pillars of development and emphasised the need for transparent and efficient governance. Citing Delhi as an example, she said her government has prioritised strengthening public transport. Significant investments have been made in expanding the metro network, deploying electric buses and improving last-mile connectivity. She noted that Delhi currently operates over 4,300 electric buses, the highest among Indian states, and aims to transition its entire public transport system to electric vehicles by 2028.

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Women’s participation to strengthen transparency and accountability

The Chief Minister said that greater participation of women in governance would enhance transparency and accountability. She added that women bring sensitivity, integrity and commitment to administration, thereby accelerating development outcomes. She said that empowering women would strengthen administrative systems and lead to positive societal change.

Broader social impact of women’s empowerment

Highlighting the wider impact of women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister said it extends beyond political representation and influences all sectors of society. She referred to initiatives such as sanitation drives, construction of toilets, abolition of triple talaq and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, stating that these measures have brought tangible improvements in the lives of women. She added that women today are making significant contributions across sectors including defence, science, education, startups and administration, reflecting a changing social landscape.

Focus on connectivity and development

Emphasising the importance of connectivity, she said it is essential for regional development. She noted that improvements in railways, roads and urban transport require coordinated efforts between the Centre and states. She added that delays in infrastructure projects directly affect citizens and stressed the need for timely and transparent execution.

Call to strengthen ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

The Chief Minister highlighted India’s unity in diversity, stating that the country’s strength lies in its varied cultures, languages and traditions. She stressed that there should be no discrimination based on language or region and that equal opportunities must be ensured for all. Describing Delhi as a “mini India”, she said people from across the country live and contribute to its development while preserving their cultural identities.

Call for greater participation of women

In her concluding remarks, Rekha Gupta urged women to actively participate in politics and all spheres of public life. “When women are empowered, they uplift not just their families but the entire society. The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a significant step in that direction,” she said. She expressed confidence that increased participation of women would further strengthen democracy and help the country achieve new milestones of development.

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