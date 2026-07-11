Narottam Mishra denied BJP ticket for MP bypolls: Massive protest erupts in Datia as supporters clash with police, blocks NH-44 for 12 hours

The Datia seat became vacant after Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following a bank fraud conviction. The BJP denied Mishra the ticket for the July 2026 by-election, opting to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead which lead to the protest.

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Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after supporters of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra staged protests and clashed with police over the BJP’s decision not to give him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly bypoll. On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate from the Datia Assembly seat, dealing a major political setback to Mishra, who has represented the constituency six times.

Mishra had lost the Datia seat to Congress leader Rajendra Bharti in the 2023 Assembly elections. However, earlier this year, a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in a cheating case. Following his conviction, he was disqualified as an MLA, making a bypoll in the constituency necessary.

Massive protest blocks NH-44

According to ANI, more than 3,000 protesters blocked National Highway 44 for nearly 12 hours, causing a long traffic jam and leaving many commuters stranded. One protester said they would continue the protest until the BJP gave Narottam Mishra a ticket for the bypoll. The protester also said they were ready to leave the party if Mishra was not chosen as the candidate.

When police tried to clear the highway, some protesters allegedly threw stones at the security personnel. Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Khandelwal and several other police officers were injured in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, SP Khandelwal said the protesters gathered around 6 pm on Friday after the BJP announced its candidate. He said he and Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhade repeatedly appealed to the crowd to clear the road and allow traffic to move, but the protesters refused.

He added that the blockade led to a traffic jam of nearly 15 kilometres, affecting nearby districts as well. According to the SP, around 4 am, some protesters suddenly started pelting stones at the police. The police responded by firing tear gas shells, but the stone-pelting became more intense. He said more than six police personnel suffered serious injuries and were admitted to hospital.