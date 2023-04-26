Home

Pointed Riffles At Our Chest And Looted Us: Indians Evacuated From Sudan Narrate Horror

Several Indians, who were evacuated from violence-hit Sudan, said they were threatened at gun point and kept hostage for several hours while narrating their ordeal.

The second batch of 121 stranded Indians leaves Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft. (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi: “They kept riffles at our chest and looted us. Our mobiles were stolen,” one of the Indian, who was stranded in Sudan, narrated his ordeal after he was evacuated from the violence-hit country. “They kept us hostage for eight hours,” he added. Over 500 Indians stranded in Sudan have been evacuated by the government as part of evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’.

Several Indians, who were evacuated. said they were kept hostage for several hours without food. “The fight was intense. We were struggling for food. The scenario continued for two-three days,” another Indian evacuated from Sudan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

“We kept in touch with the Embassy and told them to arrange for the buses, as we had diesel. The Indian Navy came and treated us well,” another Indian said.

