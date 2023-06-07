Home

Narrow Escape For Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express As Tractor Gets Stuck On Railway Track in Jharkhand

The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing, near the Bhojudih railway station when a tractor, stacked with diesel barrels, got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

Balasore: Passengers inside the Coromandel Express train as it leaves from Bahanaga Bazar railway station after train services resumed on the section where the accident happened on Friday, in Balasore district, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI06_06_2023_000172B)

Bokaro: A major train accident was averted at Jharkhand’s Bokaro after a tractor crashed the railway gate near the Santhaldih railway crossing when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (train no. 22812) was passing from there on Tuesday evening, a railway official said. The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing, near the Bhojudih railway station, and the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

According to reports, the tractor-cart was crossing the level crossing just as the gates were being lowered. It managed to scamper past the first boom barrier, crossed the track, but failed to get past the second barrier. The cart of the tractor had eight diesel barrels.

According to a report in TOI, though the the loco driver managed to slow down the train but by the time the train could come to a halt, the engine and two compartments had brushed past the tractor’s cart.

“A tractor crashed the railway gate when it was closing at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes and the train stopped, averting any major accident,” Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI.

Kumar said the incident occurred around 5 pm and the train was delayed by about 45 minutes. He said the tractor has been seized and an FIR lodged at the police station concerned, while the gate man has been suspended. The driver of the tractor had fled the spot.

The incident occurred barely days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which claimed 278 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train laden with iron.

