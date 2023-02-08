Home

Narrow Escape For Pilot As Training Aircraft Veers Off Runway at Trivandrum Airport During Take-Off

Images from the accident spot showed the aircraft lying on the ground after turning turtle.

The runway operations were resumed after sometime.

Trivandrum: A training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Aviation veered off the runway during take-off at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday. According to airport authorities, the pilot lost control of the flight during take-off.

The airport authorities said the aircraft was a small training plane belonging to the flying club of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Aviation. However, no injuries have been reported and the pilot is safe.

While taking off from Runway 32, the training flight (TYPE CESNA 172R) of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy veered off to West between taxiways B and C at 11:36 AM and then overturned.

Soon after the incident, the pilot was immediately rescued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ARFF team.

