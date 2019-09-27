New Delhi: The United States space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday released images showing that lander ‘Vikram’ of India’s ambitious moon mission Chandryaan 2 had suffered a hard-landing on the lunar surface.

The high-resolution images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) that was sent to aid the process of locating ‘Vikram’ in order to reconnect with it, found its exact landing site but failed to discover the lander itself.

Lander ‘Vikram’ of Chandrayaan 2 had attempted a soft landing on the on a small patch of Moon’s highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters on the south pole September 7 but lost connection with the ground station merely two kilometres away from the lunar surface.