New Delhi: Two complaints have been lodged against Heeba Shah, daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, after she was accused of assaulting two animal welfare workers at Versova. The entire incident has been captured by the NGO CCTV.

Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter, Heeba Shah beats up staff at a vet clinic. The clinic caretaker allegedly asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. Heeba got angry and asked if they knew who she is and started assaulting the women staffers. Versova police register an NC. pic.twitter.com/KZheJf5IIT — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 25, 2020

Heeba Shah, who is also an actor, came to Trustee of The Feline Foundation for sterilising two cats. She was asked to wait but she lost her temper and assaulted two female workers. While Heeba Shah said that the staff of the centre were rude, the centre said that Heeba Shah was just asked to wait for a few minutes and she lost her cool only after 2-3 minutes.

“Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?” the actor reportedly said.

Heeba, however, admitted that she indeed hit them in the “heat of the moment”, but blamed the centre staff for initiating it.