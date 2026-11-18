‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’: Zee Media launches nationwide campaign to lead fight against drug abuse

Zee Media has launched ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, a nationwide multimedia campaign aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse and driving collective action towards a drug-free India.

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Zee Media ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’

Zee Media has launched ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, a nationwide multimedia campaign to raise awareness about the impact of drug abuse and inspire collective action towards building a drug-free India. The campaign was launched on November 16 on DNA, Zee News’ flagship show hosted by Rahul Sinha. Over the coming weeks, the initiative will feature special programmes, investigative reports, ground stories and dedicated awareness content, bringing forward lived experiences and perspectives from across the country. Zee Media will amplify these stories across its network to take the campaign to a wider audience.

Speaking about the initiative, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media, said: “As a media organisation with an extensive national and regional footprint, Zee Media recognises the immense power of its platforms to shape public discourse, influence behaviour and drive meaningful change. Through ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, we are leveraging the combined strength of our television, digital and social media ecosystems to take the message of a drug-free India to every corner of the country. We believe that combating drug abuse requires sustained awareness, collective responsibility and active community participation. Building a drug-free society is not merely a social imperative; it is fundamental to safeguarding the health, aspirations and future of our nation.”

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, said, “Drug abuse is not merely an individual or family problem; it is a larger social challenge that threatens the potential of our youth and the future of our nation. Through ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, we aim to combine investigative journalism with real stories of struggle, courage and transformation. Our endeavour is to spark conversations, uncover the realities behind drug abuse and amplify the voices of those fighting this menace. A drug-free India is not just an aspiration but an essential step towards a stronger and truly Viksit Bharat.”

Going beyond conventional awareness messaging, the campaign will feature survivors who have battled addiction and rebuilt their lives, families who have lived through its consequences, and the individuals and organisations working tirelessly to support those affected.

Known for its public-interest journalism, Zee Media is putting an issue that demands urgent action at the centre of the national conversation. The campaign aims to foster informed debate and inspire citizens to step forward as active participants.