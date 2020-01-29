Mumbai: The death toll in an accident that took place in Nashik has risen to 26, with at least 32 people taken injured. This followed after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area on Tuesday.

Rescue operations have been called off.

The State Transport (ST) bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan (80 km from Nashik), when its driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash with the auto. Following the accident, both vehicles fell into a nearby well.

The accident took place near Videsh Hotel, close to the Nashik Phata.

The bus, according to reports, had between 40-45 people but there was no information over the number of passengers in the auto.

Pictures from the accident site showed cranes being used to lift the two vehicles out of the well. The initial rescue operation was started by the locals who pulled out the stranded passengers using ropes after breaking the rear windshield of the bus.