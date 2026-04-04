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Nashik accident: 9 family members, including 6 children, killed after car falls into well late at night

Nashik accident: 9 family members, including 6 children, killed after car falls into well late at night

A devastating accident in Nashik claimed nine lives from a single family after their car plunged into a water-filled well, raising serious concerns about road safety and infrastructure in rural areas.

Nashik Car Well Accident

Nine members of a family were killed after their car fell into a water-filled borewell in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Bodies of six kids and three adults were recovered from inside the vehicle. Six-year-old Samarth was reportedly among the children killed in the accident.

The family was returning home from a social event when the accident happened late Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about the tragic incident.

Nightmare in Nashik’s Dindori

Around 11 pm on Friday night, the car met with an accident in Maharashtra’s Dindori area. The incident occurred nearly 25 km away from Nashik City.

Here’s what happened: The family was on their way back home when suddenly, near Shivajinagar, their vehicle swerved off the road into an open borewell. The borewell had a stagnant pool of water inside it. Due to the lack of visibility at night and depth of the borewell, there were slim chances of survival.

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Six Children and Three Adults Die in Accident

All nine occupants in the car died due to the accident. It is reported that six children and three adults from the same family were killed.

The deceased hailed from the same village, the loss of so many lives at once has left the entire village heartbroken. Many are calling this the worst tragedy to hit the village in years.

Difficulties During Rescue Operation

As soon as locals got to know about the accident, they arrived at the location with police and other officials.

A rescue operation was immediately initiated but faced several challenges due to the following:

Nighttime

Depth of borewell

Muddy water inside borewell

Crews used heavy machinery to lift the car out of the borewell. Unfortunately, by the time the car was out, all nine bodies were declared dead at the spot due to drowning.

Cause Behind The Accident Still Under Investigation

Reportedly, while heading back home after the social event, the car driver lost control over the vehicle. While this is one theory, another reason could be –

No fences/barriers around the borewell, which may have led to the driver missing it. As of now, the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the cause of the accident. They are also looking into Nashik roads safety.

Maharashtra Tragedy Strikes A Wave of Grief

The incident shocked everyone in Nashik and nearby cities/villages. When the news broke, people rushed to the site where the incident took place. Family and relatives of the nine members are distraught and couldn’t believe what happened. Many have extended their condolences towards the families of the deceased.

Safety Concerns Questioned Once Again

Ever since the news broke, netizens are questioning several safety measures, such as –

Open borewells near National and state highways.

No fencing/barriers that help in highlighting their presence.

Driving late at night in rural areas.

Safety experts point out that proper guidelines should be implemented to reduce the risk of such accidents from happening.

Final Thoughts

This horrific incident could have been avoided had the driver not lost control over the car. Human-error apart, this incident raises a lot of questions about road safety.

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