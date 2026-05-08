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Nashik TCS conversion case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, her first picture surfaces

Nashik TCS conversion case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, her first picture surfaces

A major update has emerged in the case of sexual harassment and forced conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT company TCS. Police have arrested the accused, Nida Khan, and she was taken into custody in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nashik TCS conversion case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, her first picture surfaces (X pic))

Nida Khan, accused in the Nashik TCS conversion and sexual harassment case in Maharashtra, has been arrested. Police have finally arrested her. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said that Nida Khan was taken into custody with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police and the Nashik Crime Team. The first photo of Nida Khan has surfaced after her arrest and is completely different from the one posted on social media.

Police said she is involved in a case registered at the Deolali Camp police station. The Nashik Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT company’s Nashik unit.

Nida Khan absconding for 42 days

Police said they have taken Nida Khan, one of the main accused in the Nashik TCS case, into custody in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Teams had been working around the clock to find Nida Khan, who had been on the run since March 25th. She was finally apprehended from a flat in Kaiser Colony in Naregaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The accused, Nida Khan, and five others, including her mother, father, brother, and aunt, were living in the flat. She had been hiding in the flat in Kaiser Colony, Naregaon, for the past four days. Police received information about her hiding there a day earlier. However, the team did not want to take any risks, so they conducted a recce of the flat and the entire area for two consecutive days. Nida Khan was subsequently arrested.

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Nida Khan’s bail plea was rejected

Earlier, Nida Khan had applied for anticipatory bail in the court, but the local court had repeatedly rejected her anticipatory bail plea. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) presented its investigation report before the court and strongly opposed Nida Khan’s bail plea. Earlier, on April 20, the court had also refused to grant interim protection to Nida Khan.

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Before Nida Khan, several accused were arrested in the Nashik company conversion case. All four accused have been sent to judicial custody until May 18. The accused have been identified as Raza Rafiq Memon, Tausif Bilal Attar, Danish Sheikh, and Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi.

What is the TCS conversion case?

Nida Khan is a suspended employee of TCS. She worked at the company’s Nashik unit. She is accused of sexually harassing women, mentally torturing them, and forcing them to convert to Islam. Police have already arrested six people in connection with the case. According to police, Nida Khan had been absconding for several days and two Nashik police teams were searching for her.

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What are the allegations against Nida Khan?

Following allegations of exploitation, forced conversions, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment of female employees at TCS Nashik, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) registered nine FIRs and arrested eight people, including a female manager. The SIT launched a search for Nida Khan in various parts of Maharashtra. She is accused of targeting employees in WhatsApp groups, pressuring them to eat non-vegetarian food, and so on.

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