New Delhi: India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash. As per updates, his family members lit the funeral pyre as the CDS was accorded 17-gun salute and full military honours. His two daughters Kritika and Tarini paid tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also joined them in paying last respects.

Ahead of the cremation, a huge crowd of mourners had gathered outside the Brar Square crematorium as armed forces personnel took the mortal remains of Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat inside the crematorium.

Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/ijQbEx9m51 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021



Along with about 800 service personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were also in attendance for the military funeral of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

As a mark of respect, people on both sides of the road showered flower petals and raised slogans in the general’s praise as the gun carriage carrying his mortal remains entered the crematorium.

It must be noted that General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from his official residence here amid chants of ‘Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega’. Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their 3, Kamraj Marg official residence before cremation, to allow people to pay their respects.

Several dignitaries also payed floral tributes and last respects till the funeral procession left. Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and a host of other dignitaries, among others on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife.

