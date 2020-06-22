New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court gave green signal for the world-famous Rath Yatra to be held in Odisha’s Puri district on June 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the entire nation is delighted by the decision of the apex court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on. Also Read - Rath Yatra 2020: Do You Know The Story Behind The Chariot Festival For Lord Jagannath in Puri

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," Shah said.

He informed that he had last evening spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (the King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. "This morning, on PM Modi's instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," he said.

“Considering the urgency and the importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC. Congratulations to the people of Odisha,” Shah said.

He said PM Modi not only understood sentiments of devotees but also initiated consultations.

The statement from Shah comes an hour after the top court allowed Puri’s Rath Yatra to start from June 23, saying it cannot “micro-manage” the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management to deal with that issue.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year’s Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that “Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow” it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by the Odisha government that it will coordinate with temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra.

The bench also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheswari and A S Bopanna was informed by the Centre that Rath Yatra can be conducted without compromising on citizen’s health and with co-operation of state and temple trust.

While delivering the ruling, the top court said it is considering the issue of conducting Rath Yatra in Puri only and not at other places in Odisha.