New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and asserted that the country is indebted to frontline workers who are helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes", said President Kovind.

He said that this year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as a deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll. "

It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. With these efforts, we gained control over the global epidemic and have succeeded in saving a large number of people’s lives, setting an example for the whole world,” he added.