    "She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend and above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — and so does Delhi already," tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

    "Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

    Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's last rites will be held at the Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow. Her mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes at her residence in Nizamuddin till 11.30 a.m tomorrow, July 21.

    Delhi government has declared 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

    "I had met her recently, it is a big shock. I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her close ones the strength to bear this loss," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away today at Fortis Escorts Hospital.

“A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 PM on 20th of July 2019,” the statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla read.

Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr. Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.

Condolences started pouring in from all over the country just after the news of her demise broke.

Sheila Dikshit, the daughter-in-law of Congress leader and former Home Minister Uma Shankar Dikshit, represented Kannauj Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh from 1984-1989.

She also served as a Union Minister in Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, first as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 1998, she became the Chief Minister of Delhi and remained in power till 2013.