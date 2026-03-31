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Nation requires unity & solidarity, India has situation under control: PM Modi makes big statement amid West Asia war, assures citizens on...

‘Nation requires unity & solidarity, India has situation under control’: PM Modi makes big statement amid West Asia war, assures citizens on…

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Narendra Modi emphasized national unity and solidarity, assuring that India’s situation is fully under control and the government is closely monitoring developments to safeguard citizens’ interests.

PM Modi- File image

Iran-US-Israel war: In massive statement amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s effective foreign policy and “unwavering unity” of citizens have kept the “situation under control” despite the global difficulties regarding energy requirements. The situation is significant as comes at a time when fears of fuel and LPG crisis is pertinent across the country due to the crisis in West Asia. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said to the citizens of India amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

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In his recent statement, PM Modi has also accused Congress of engaging in “divisive activities” by spreading “fear and inciting” the public in a time when the nation requires unity and solidarity.

Addressing a public gathering at Vav-Tharad in Gujarat after inaugurating multiple development projects, PM Modi said, “The situation unfolding in West Asia is having repercussions across the entire world. Difficulties regarding energy requirements–specifically diesel, petrol, and gas–have escalated globally. Yet, even amidst such a crisis, India has successfully kept the situation under control. The strength behind this success lies in the nation’s effective foreign policy and the unwavering unity of its citizens.”

PM Modi alleged that Congress wishes for the West Asia Conflict to escalate so they can “gain political advantage”.

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‘Nation requires unity and solidarity’, says PM Modi

“Today, when the nation requires unity and solidarity, Congress leaders are engaged in divisive activities. Congress is busy spreading fear and rumours. Congress is actively inciting the public. Like political vultures, Congress is waiting, hoping that troubles will escalate so that it can exploit the situation to gain political advantage,” the Prime Minister alleged.

After his address, PM Modi held a roadshow in Vav-Tharad, where hundreds of people gathered to express their support.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Kozhikode, warned that a “financial earthquake is coming” as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate.

The situation escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)

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