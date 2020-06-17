New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid rich tribute to 20 soldiers of Indian Army who lost their lives during the Ladakh standoff on Monday night. He said the whole nation and the Central government are standing firmly with families of soldiers killed along the Sino-India border. Also Read - What is Centre’s Strategy to Deal with Situation on Border: Sonia Gandhi Asks PM Modi on Ladakh Face-off

“The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Galwan Valley can’t be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards the land,” Amit Shah said. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India Wants Peace, But Capable of Giving Befitting Reply, if Instigated, Says PM Modi

The Home Minister also said that India will always be indebted for their supreme sacrifice. “I bow to families who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always be indebted for their supreme sacrifice,” Shah said. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri Pay Tribute to Indian Soldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With China

The development comes after the Indian Army in a statement said that a total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Initially, the Army had said that three soldiers were killed. Later in the night, issuing a statement, the Army said 17 more soldiers who were were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries.

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020,” it said, adding that the “Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.