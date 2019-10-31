New Delhi: Starting from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘Run for Unity’ event in Delhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a number of programmes have been arranged to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

To begin Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning he will visit the Statue of Unity and will pay rich tribute to Patel there.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel and others received PM Modi at the airport. After arriving, PM Modi went to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar.

After paying floral tribute to Sardar Patel at 8AM, PM Modi will witness Ekta Divas Parade at Parade ground in Kevadia at 8:15 AM. “Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity, across the country,” the PMO India said in a tweet.

After inaugurating the Technology Demonstration Site at 9AM, PM Modi will attend the IAS Probationers event at Plenary Hall, Tent City-1 at 12:25 PM. In the afternoon, he will again attend another programme at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

According to reports, arrangements are being made to mark the occasion as the National Unity Day on October 31. Lakhs of people from more than 700 districts of the country are expected to participate in the event.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah will also flag off a commemorative ‘Run For Unity’ from New Delhi’s Major Dhyanchand National Stadium at 7.10 AM.

On that day, the Delhi Metro services will start running from 4 AM from all terminal stations in Delhi to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants. The development comes as PM Modi in his ‘Mann ki baat’ address this month had urged the youths of the country to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ in largest possible numbers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory on Wednesday for the ‘Run for Unity’ event as it will lead to traffic congestion in the city.

Saying that approximately 15,000 participants will take part in the event, Delhi Police in a statement said it will cause traffic congestion at C-Hexagon and nearby areas in the city. Because of the traffic congestion, the C-Hexagon and nearby areas will be closed from 6:30 Am to 8:30AM, it said.

Delhi Police asked the motorists to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate and surrounding roads and follow the route advisory for un-interruptive movements.

It also asked the motorist to follow the direction of the traffic police personnel deployed for traffic arrangement to avoid any type of inconvenience.

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel was an Indian politician who served the country as the first Deputy Prime Minister. A lawyer by profession, Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and also a founding member of the country who played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence.