New Delhi: The nation is all set to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He will during an event declare the country open defecation-free.

As part of the celebration, a number of programmes and events have also been planned in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat. PM Modi, who will be on a visit to the state, will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm, and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party’s city unit.

From the airport, PM Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and there he will pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi. After that, he will head to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads. He will also announce a complete ban on single-use plastic as part of the government’s initiative to make the country plastic-free.

As per updates, people associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers will attend the function. All these people will later visit different places such as the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by Gandhi in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Apart from launching a book titled ‘My Life is My Message’, PM Modi will also release commemorative postal stamps and coins to mark 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi there.

A mega cleanliness drive has also been organised at the Dandi beach, where Gandhi made salt as part of a civil disobedience movement, known as the ‘Salt Satyagrah’. Around 1,500 people will join the drive to clean Dandi beach.

Apart from this, a number of other events such as ‘Fit India Plogging Run’ has also been planned to be organised across the country. It has been described as a unique combination of picking up litter while jogging.

Gandhi Jayanti will not get over in one day. A film festival on Mahatma Gandhi with the focus on his message non-violence and ‘Swachh Bharat’ will be held in Mumbai from October 2 to 6.

Apart from the BJP, the Congress has also arranged a number of programmes at its headquarters in Delhi for Gandhi Jayanti.