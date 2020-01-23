New Delhi: The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) has shortlisted 22 children, including 10 girls and 12 boys, who will receive the National Bravery Award on January 26, Republic Day, this year.

The list of gallant children ranges across 12 different states, among which six have been shortlisted from the Northeast, and two youths have been selected from Jammu and Kashmir. One award will be given posthumously.

The government gives these awards every year to recognize the exceptional achievements of children in various fields. The winners will also get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day.

Here’s the list of award winners:

Muhammed Muhsin – The 16-year-old boy hailing from Kerala’s Kozhikode district drowned while attempting to save three of his friends from the rough sea in April last year. He has been chosen posthumously for the ICCW Abhimanyu Award.

Adithya K – Another 15-year-old Kerala resident was conferred with the Bharat Award after he saved more than 40 lives when a bus they were travelling in caught fire in Nepal in May 2019. Adithya later told mediapersons that he eventually wants to join the Indian Air Force.

Sartaj Mohidin Mugal and Mudasir Ashraf – Two youths from Jammu and Kashmir from Kupwara and Budgam respectively were awarded for performing acts of valour in the former state last year. Ashraf attempted to save Kifayat Hussain who caught fire when IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Budgam in February 2019.

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi – Malsawmtluangi resides in Mizoram. The girl has been conferred with the gallantry award for her presence of mind that saved a kid from being kidnapped.

Kamal Krishna Das – In September 2018, Das jumped into the flooded Brahmaputra river in Assam to save his mother, aunt and a stranger.

Rakhi – The ICCW Markandeya award was given to 10-year-old Rakhi, hailing from Uttarakhand, ho saved her 4-year-old brother from being attacked by a leopard. She sustained severe injuries in the act.

Srimati Badra – 10-year-old Badra was awarded the ICCW Prahalada Award as she saved her friend who lost her right leg and nearly lost her life on railway tracks in November 2018.

Other recipients of the Bravery Award include Kanti Paikra and Bharneshwari Nirmalkar (both from Chhattisgarh), Aarti Kiran Shet and Venkatesh (both from Karnataka), Zen Sadavarte and Akash Machindra Khillare (both from Maharashtra), Purnima Giri and Sabita Giri (both from Odisha), Alaika, Lourembam Yaikhomba Mangang (Manipur), Everbloom K Nongrum (Meghalaya), Lalliansanga, and Vanlalhriatrenga (both from Mizoram).