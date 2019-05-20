New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi demanding his explanation for his objectionable tweet on exit polls. The actor also faced the wrath of Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal for sharing the ‘distasteful’ and ‘crass’ meme targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationships.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media and personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn’t do so, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately.”

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is hardly hilarious. It’s crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its ‘creator’@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything – political as well as life skills.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Maharashtra State Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar stated that the Commission has taken cognizance of Oberoi’s tweet and notice is being issued to him.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chief of Maharashtra State Commission for Women: Commission has taken cognizance of actor Vivek Oberoi’s tweet on exit polls and a notice is being issued to him. pic.twitter.com/Av1jFfVSP5 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in the early 2000s, posted a meme on his official Twitter handle featuring Aishwarya with her husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan. The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. “Haha! creative! No politics here… Just life,” read the caption of Oberoi’s tweet.

Soon after he shared the meme, social media lashed out against the actor who is currently promoting his upcoming film “PM Narendra Modi”, a biopic on the current prime minister.

“Disgusting and classless,” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also slammed the actor by saying, “Dear Vivek Oberoi, this is absolutely distasteful on so many levels. How can you call this cheap remark ‘creative’ in any way? Didn’t expect this from an otherwise cultured person like you.”