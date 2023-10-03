National Conference Calls For Peaceful Protest On October 10 For ‘Suspension Of Constitution In Jammu And Kashmir’

"We have jointly decided that on October 10 a peaceful protest will be held against the present condition of Jammu & Kashmir, how the Constitution has been suspended, and how our rights have been attacked," Abdullah said.

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah (File image: ANI)

New Delhi: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has called for a peaceful protest on October 10 against the suspension of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah said that the protest is to “show the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with the present situation”, as per news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Protests Called On October 10

“We have jointly decided that on October 10 a peaceful protest will be held against the present condition of Jammu & Kashmir, how the Constitution has been suspended, and how our rights have been attacked,” Abdullah said.

You may like to read

The NC chief said that the protest is not against any particular person or party, but against the “undemocratic and unconstitutional” measures that have been imposed on Jammu and Kashmir.

NC Chief Not Happy With Jammu And Kashmir’s Situation

“We want to tell the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with the way they are being treated,” Abdullah said. The NC chief also called on the international community to “take notice of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and intervene to ensure that the people’s rights are restored.”

#WATCH | Jammu: National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, “We have jointly decided that on October 10 a peaceful protest will be held against the present condition of Jammu & Kashmir, how the Constitution has been suspended, and how our rights have been attacked…” pic.twitter.com/01n6nafDaB — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

“We want the international community to know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering under the yoke of oppression,” Abdullah said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES