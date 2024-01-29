Home

Key National Conference Leaders Join BJP After Nitish Kumar, Big Blow To Farooq Abdullah-Led Party

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar broke the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan and joined BJP, key leaders of Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference have joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.

New Delhi: The current ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the news with respect to the Bihar Politics as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned and broke the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan to join BJP; the political leader also took the oath as Bihar CM for BJP govt the same evening. Soon after this, key leaders of Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference have left their party to join BJP. Calling it a ‘Big Jolt to National Conference in Jammu region’, the official page of ‘BJP Jammu & Kashmir’ on the social media account ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) shared details of this major change. The leaders who have joined BJP include the NC President of Kathua District Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romi Khajuria and other office bearers.

National Conference Leaders Join BJP

As mentioned earlier, several prominent leaders of the National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah, have left their political party to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir. This sudden shift has been a big low to Farooq Abdullah, who leads the party in the Jammu region. Many supporters and district office bearers also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP including Sanjeev Khajuria, the NC President for Kathua District. They joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Jammu, with Ravinder Raina, the saffron party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief and other leaders welcoming the new entrants.

Big jolt to National Conference in Jammu region, top leaders join BJP Big jolt to National Conference in Jammu region as the top leaders of NC led by Sh. Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romi Khajuria, senior leader & District President Kathua (Rural) of National Conference who has… pic.twitter.com/QHxpZkZNmV — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) January 28, 2024

Sanjeev Khajuria Highlights Modi Govt’s Ground-Level Impact

Sanjeev Khajuria, who headed the National Conference’s Kathua district unit before joining the BJP, highlighted the ground-level impact of the Modi government’s welfare schemes and hailed the prime minister’s leadership for India’s standing on the global stage. Along with him, many of his district office bearers also joined BJP.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina Highlights BJP’s Commitment

During the programme, Raina highlighted the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of the people, irrespective of region or religion. “The BJP’s contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic,” Raina said. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing the nation’s unity and progress to his “dedicated efforts”. Senior BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana highlighted the BJP’s inclusive approach, saying every new entrant is welcomed into its fold with love and camaraderie.

In another news, Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar CM for the JD(U)-Congress Alliance, was given the charge of the Deputy CM of Bihar by the Governor yesterday, January 29. He then, for the ninth time, took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, for the BJP government later in the evening.

(Inputs from PTI)

