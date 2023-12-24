National Consumer Day 2023: Technological Initiatives Launched To Address Consumer Grievances In Better Way

The ongoing conversation regarding subjects such as AI and consumer protection highlights the imperative for a comprehensive stakeholder discussion.

Every year, 24 December is observed as National Consumer Day with a specific theme in India. (Image: newsonair.gov.in)

National Consumer Day 2023: The Department of Consumer Affairs celebrated National Consumer Day 2023 on Sunday in New Delhi with a focus on leveraging technology for consumer protection and grievance redressal. Union Minister Piyush Goyal in his inaugural address highlighted the fact that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country.

Trending Now

Applauding the new initiatives of the Department, he stated that the launch of the e-Jagriti portal, VC facility for NCDRC, drone testing in NTH, National Consumer Helpline 2.0 in 17 languages, and a 13-fold increase in calls exemplify the Indian government’s efforts to build consumer trust. New Quality Control Orders (QCOs) reflect positively on the quality of goods in the market.

You may like to read

In conjunction with the promotion of widespread technology adoption, Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that along with this technological expansion comes an increase in associated risks. The ongoing conversation regarding subjects such as AI and consumer protection, including the mitigation of dark patterns, highlights the imperative for a comprehensive stakeholder discussion.

Goyal commended the recent release of the “Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023” by the Department of Consumer Affairs. These guidelines, outlining 13 specific dark patterns, aim to prevent and regulate manipulative practices, fostering a fair and transparent marketplace for consumers.

On the occasion of National Consumer Day, 2023, Goyal released the following:

Inauguration of e-JAGRITI portal for consumer commissions

Inauguration of VC Facility at NCDRC

Inauguration of Drone certification facility at NTH.

Inauguration of National Consumer Helpline 2.0.

Inauguration of new laboratories at National Test House

Domestic Appliances testing Laboratory, Mumbai & Transformer Testing facility at Guwahati

Organic Food Testing Laboratory at Jaipur

Exchange of MoU between NTH and RRSL for mutual collaboration In EV (testing)

Following the inaugural event, a technical session was organized on the following themes:

Artificial Intelligence & the protection of consumer rights.

Role of technology in speedy disposal of consumer cases.

Impact of Dark Patterns on Consumer choices & preferences

Every year, 24 December is observed as National Consumer Day with a specific theme in India. On this day the Consumer Protection Act 1986 received the assent of the president. The enactment of this Act is considered a historic milestone in the consumer movement in the country. This day provides an opportunity for individuals to highlight the importance of the consumer movement and the need to make every consumer more aware of their rights and responsibilities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.