Creators’ Awards: ‘Will Be Here Again Next Shivratri’; PM Modi’s Guarantee As Crowd Roars ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ | WATCH

Addressing the National Creators' Awards, PM Modi asserted that the people of the country are his family and also guaranteed that he would preside over a similar event on next Shivratri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives to present the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

National Creators’ Awards: Deafening chants of “abki bar 400 paar” reverberated as the audience roared slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was addressing the National Creators’ Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. Acknowledging the audience, Modi asserted this is the guarantee of 140 crore Indians amid loud chants of “400 paar” and “Modi Modi” from the crowd.

Addressing the event, PM Modi guaranteed that he will preside over a similar function on Shivratri next year; “although the date might change,” he quipped.

“Maine Lok Sabha chunaav ka vishay us arth mein nahi laya hu, kyunki mujhe bharosa hai mujh se zyada mere liye aap marte hai. Aur aap mere liye is liye marte hai kyunki mai aapke liye jeeta hu. Aur jo apne liye nahi jeeta hai us ke liye marne wale bahut hote hai (I did not bring up the issue of the Lok Sabha polls in that sense, because I believe that you feel strongly for me. You feel strongly for me as I live for you. There are many people willing to die for those who live for others),” the Prime Minister said in Hindi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Amid chants of 'Abki baar, 400 paar' and 'Modi Modi' at the first-ever National Creators Award, PM Modi says "Lok Sabha elections are going to take place in the next few days…I am giving you this guarantee that I will host the same kind of event on the next… pic.twitter.com/EpUpAqHZH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

‘Will preside over similar event next Shivratri’

Modi also asserted that the people of the country are his family. The PM also guaranteed that he would preside over a similar event on next Shivratri.

“I give you the guarantee that on the next Shivratri, it could be on some other date, it will be me who will preside over such a programme,” said the Prime Minister.

‘India takes pride in 100 percent democracy’

In his address, PM Modi urged content creators to create awareness among youngsters and first-time voters and instill the feeling in them that polling is conducted not to declare winners and losers, but for people to become a part of the decision-making process that crafts the future of such a massive country.

He noted that even though many countries became prosperous in different ways, they eventually opted for democracy.

“India has taken the resolve to become a developed country by taking pride in 100 per cent democracy,” Modi said.

He laid down the expectations from youngsters and their contribution to making India a model for the world and also emphasised the need to bring out the inherent strength of the differently-abled people of the country with the power of social media.

‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will secure 370 seats by itself while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would go past 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With PTI inputs)

