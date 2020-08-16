New Delhi: The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, has been rolled out on a pilot mode in six union territories. Also Read - Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal: This is What Delhi CM Wants as he Turns 52

The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex agency responsible for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), has been given the mandate by the government to design, build, roll-out and implement the NDHM in the country.

The six union territories where the mission was rolled out through a pilot launch are Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, the NHA said in a statement.

In his Independence Day address, the prime minister said that under NDHM every Indian citizen will get a health ID which will store every individual’s medical records and the Mission will herald a new revolution in the health sector.

“From today, a major campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology,” he said.

The health ID will contain information about medical data, prescriptions and diagnostic reports and summaries of previous discharge from hospitals for ailments.

The NDHM comprises six key building blocks or digital systems – HealthID, DigiDoctor, Health Facility Registry, Personal Health Records, e-Pharmacy and telemedicine – that will enable access to timely, safe and affordable healthcare through a ‘citizen-centric’ approach.

All of these digital products except e-Pharmacy and telemedicine have been deployed and are up and running.

(With PTI Inputs)