New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and said the Central government has come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in areas where there is a lack of health facilities.

"Today, our doctors are making and implementing protocols for COVID19. Earlier, we all saw how medical infrastructure was ignored. Despite all problems, India's condition was somewhere stable than other developed countries," PM Modi said.

He also went on to add that the Central government is committed to safeguard the doctors. "Last year, we had brought in several provisions against crimes against doctors. We are also providing free insurance cover to our COVID warriors," he added.

We have come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas, where there is a lack of health facilities: PM Modi — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Saying that the doctors’ knowledge and experience are helping the country battle this COVID19 virus, PM Modi said the budget allocation for the health sector has been doubled.

“When doctors study Yoga, the entire world takes it more seriously. Can IMA take these studies forward in mission mode? Can these evidence-based studies be taken ahead in a scientific way? Can studies on Yoga be published in international journals,” PM Modi asked.

PM Modi also said that the service of doctors and their experience will definitely prove the resolve of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. “Our country will also win from Corona and will also achieve a new dimension of development,” he said.

The acknowledgement of the healthcare workers from PM Modi comes at a time when they played a crucial role in saving lives of lakhs of people as the whole country has been passing through the worst ever health crisis.

The event was hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, the importance of doctors has been realised worldwide.

On Wednesday, PM Modi on Twitter said, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctor’s community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg.”

PM Modi has earlier lauded the role played by healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. He has also thanked the medical fraternity for helping the country in fight against two deadly waves of Covid-19 which have badly hit the economy and public health infrastructure.

In his radio programme earlier, PM Modi lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in order to show gratitude to those doctors who have selflessly aided people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients. The National Doctors’ Day is also observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.