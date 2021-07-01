New Delhi: To mark National Doctor’s Day during this pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on Thursday at a time when they played a crucial role in saving the lives of lakhs of people as the whole country has been passing through the worst ever health crisis. Also Read - People Living With HIV/AIDS May Be less Susceptible To Covid: AIIMS Study

Notably, PM Modi's address will begin at 3 PM via video conferencing to show his gratitude towards them for their tireless support amid the crisis. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, the importance of doctors has been realised worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctor's community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

PM Modi has lauded the role played by healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. He has also thanked the medical fraternity for helping the country in the fight against two deadly waves of Covid-19 which have badly hit the economy and public health infrastructure.

Earlier in his radio programme, PM Modi lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in order to show gratitude to those doctors who have selflessly aided people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients. National Doctors’ Day is also observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

