New Delhi: Addressing the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020– a countrywide competition held by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), PM Modi said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st century of our country.

While interacting with the students, PM Modi said that NEP 2020 will convert job seekers into job creators. "India's National Education Policy is about the spirit which reflects that 'we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking", he asserted.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that languages of India will progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. “This will not only increase India’s knowledge but will also increase its unity. 21st century is the era of knowledge. This is the time for increased focus on learning, research, innovation. This is exactly what India’s National Education Policy, 2020 does”, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to a new National Education Policy aimed to bring about several changes in the education system from the school to college level. Addressing a press conference, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare had said that following the new education policy and reforms, the country will achieve a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.