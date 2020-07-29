New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the decisions taken on National Education Policy 2020 and said it was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector. He said the NEP 2020 will transform millions of lives in the times to come. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: Mother Tongue to Be Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 | All You Need to Know

PM Modi also said that in the era of knowledge where learning, research and innovation are important, the new policy will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the New Education Policy is based on the pillars of "access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability".

“I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020. This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come … May education brighten our nation and lead it to prosperity,” he said.

The statement from PM Modi comes after the Union Cabinet earlier in the day approved the NEP. A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are some of the highlights of the NEP.

Talking about consultation process before the policy was brought before the Union Cabinet, PM Modi said framing of NEP 2020 will be remembered as a shining example of participative governance.

“Aspects such as widening the availability of scholarships, strengthening infrastructure for open and distance learning, online education and increasing the usage of technology have received great attention in the NEP. These are vital reforms for the education sector,” he asserted.