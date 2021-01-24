New Delhi: On National Girl Child Day today, netizens including Union ministers such as Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar, shared photos with their daughters on Twitter. Also Read - Gwalior Salon Owner Offers Free Hair Cuts to Customers For a Day to Celebrate Birth of Girl Child

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani posted photos with her daughters on the microblogging website.

"My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements," she tweeted.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also posted photos with his daughter on Twitter.

“Daughters – a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud,” he wrote.

Daughters – a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti pic.twitter.com/ANQ8TEREwB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said he considers himself fortunate to have three daughters.

“Today is National Girl Child Day. I consider myself fortunate that I have three daughters by the grace of God. Our daughters are our pride,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens.

“I call upon all the countrymen today on the occasion to celebrate the birth of girls and make daughters responsible citizens of the country by providing them highest education. My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future,” he said in another tweet.

मैं आज इस सुअवसर पर सभी देशवासियों से आह्वान करता हूं कि बालिकाओं के जन्म पर हम उत्सव मनायेंगे और बेटियों को उच्चतम शिक्षा प्रदान कर देश के प्रति जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनायेंगे। देश की सभी बेटियों को मेरा शुभाशीष और उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#NationalGirlChildDay2021 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on people to set a right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he tweeted a photo with both his children.

“Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!” he tweeted.

Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/TsXSEzB9eg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2021

Many other netizens also took to Twitter to post photos of their daughters.

A Twitter user said she is proud of her daughters, “who are good human beings, self-sufficient and my rock solid support”. Another Twitter user said “there is no bigger happiness when I am with my daughter”.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the daughters of India on #NationalGirlChildDay . The day all our daughters are well educated, protected and respected- the India will realise its old glory n distinction of Vishwa Guru ( the Preacher of World). pic.twitter.com/kZpO92rsKZ — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) January 24, 2021

#NationalGirlChildDay ~ A day when each one of us must remind ourselves of our duties to protect & empower every girl child, nurture their dreams, celebrate their achievements. Girls are shining lights in our lives; angels who radiate goodness, affection & bondings. #DeshKiBeti pic.twitter.com/nSfGzexX04 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2021

A Daughter is equivalent to ten sons! On the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay, let us make a strong commitment to educate, empower & encourage the girl child to pursue her dreams & aspirations and make our nation proud! #DeshKiBeti pic.twitter.com/rldtIRijOy — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) January 24, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the “daughters of India”.

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity,” he said in a tweet.

Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity. #DeshKiBeti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on January 24 every year.