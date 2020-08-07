New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a momemt out on Friday to salute all those associated with handloom and handicrafts sector, to mark the occasion of National Handloom Day. “They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation,” he said in a tweet. Modi further encouraged everyone to be vocal for handmade, while emphasising a need towards towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). Also Read - Remembering Sushma Swaraj: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Forgone Leader Who Was 'India's Voice at World Stage'

In a video message on Twitter, PM Modi also urged people to not only use Indian handicrafts product but also spread a word around to boost the handloom sector.

PM Modi has been pitching for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. “In times of crisis, this local has fulfilled our demand, this local has saved us. Local is not just the need, it is our responsibility also,” he had said in his address to the nation in May. Time, the prime minister said, has taught us that “we must make the local as a mantra of our life.”