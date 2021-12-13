New Delhi: With an aim to ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the government at the Centre on Monday will National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA). As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the helpline will build informed awareness about the provisions of the law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).Also Read - 'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu, The Miss Universe 2021
All You Need to Know About the Features of the National Helpline Against Atrocities
- The national helpline will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country.
- The helpline can be accessed by making a voice call or VOIP either from a mobile or a landline number of any telecom operator.
- The helpline service will be available in Hindi, English, and the regional languages of the states and Union territories. The mobile application of the NHAA will also be available.
- The helpline system will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the courts — all within the given timelines in the Act.
- This helpline will adopt the concept of single point of contact and have a proper feedback system.
- The helpline service will also be available as a web-based self-service portal also, the NHAA will generate awareness about the Protection of Civil Right (PCR) Act, 1955 and its rules as well. A docket number shall be given for each complaint received from Victim/Complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance of the POA Act, 1989 and the PCR Act, 1955. The status of the grievance can be tracked by complainant/NGOs online.