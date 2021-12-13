New Delhi: With an aim to ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the government at the Centre on Monday will National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA). As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the helpline will build informed awareness about the provisions of the law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).Also Read - 'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu, The Miss Universe 2021

All You Need to Know About the Features of the National Helpline Against Atrocities