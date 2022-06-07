New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from his abroad trip on Monday following Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) summon to appear before it on June 13 in connection with the National Herald case, Times Now reported quoting party sources. The probe agency had summoned him in the case on June 2 but the Congress leader sought a fresh date as he was out of the country.Also Read - Down With COVID, Sonia Gandhi Won't Appear Before ED Tomorrow; Will Wait For Doctor’s Clearance: Report

ED has also asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with with the case. However, she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2, and may not be able to appear before the agency. Congress chief, reportedly, remains determined to make the appearance on the scheduled date, provided she recovered from the virus. Also Read - Calcutta High Court Admits PIL Demanding CBI Enquiry In KK's Death

What Is National Herald Case?

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Officials said the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tests COVID Positive Day After Sonia Gandhi

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED’s investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said. The members of the first family of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

The ED summons triggered furious reactions from the Congress, which alleged that the “fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP’s propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country”.